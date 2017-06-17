islamabad - Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) is working exclusively on Human Rights district committees which would start working for welfare of people at grass root level after their official notification soon.

The ministry has asked the nomination from district administration to form committees and so far they have received representations from 65 districts which would be notified after the finalisation of name of respective districts public representatives, local government officials.

, officials of line departments including police, social welfare, health departments, prison, district bar council and press club representatives, civil society organizations, minorities etc.

Each committee would have 12 to 15 members, an official of ministry of human rights told APP on Friday, adding that the committees would work to create awareness on human rights issues among masses and ensure their fundamentals rights without any delay.

He observed that names of public representatives had not been received so far which was the basic hindrance in establishing these committees.

He said provision of basis rights to all without any discrimination was the top priority of the incumbent government and on the directives of Minister for human rights Kamran Micheal, they had taken this initiative which would help redress grievances of people at their door steps.