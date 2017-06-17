islamabad - As many as 1,300 youth of Rawalpindi region would pass out soon after attaining free training in different employable trades from Technical Institution Shakoori International in collaboration with the Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF).

“The PSDF is extremely concerned to promote applied and functional skill-based trainings so that youth of Pakistan may have its own innovative vision to grow themselves and play their role in the development of the country,” PSDF Chief Executive Officer, Jawad Ahmad Khan during his visit to the facility said. Jawad interacted with trainees and staff and expressed satisfaction over the standard and quality of training being provided to the youth.

“We will not compromise on quality of the training,” he said while speaking on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that at Shakoori International, the youth would be provided free training in as many as 17 different employable trades including auto electrician, auto mechanic (diesel), auto mechanic (petrol), industrial electrician, programmable logical control, safety and solar technology.

The PSDF in collaboration with Technical Institute Shakoori International has been providing these practical and employable trainings with an aim to help the unemployed youth to earn livelihood in a respectable manner.

The paid training, with stipend of Rs 1,500 per month, would enable the youth to learn skills and help them have respectable jobs in the domestic as well as international market. Quality training was being imparted to the interested youth in different trades to make them valuable citizens of the country by developing their skills.

Meanwhile, Mehmood Butt, the representative of Harmony Technology, a private company working as mobilization and placement partner of Shakoori International, informed the PSDF CEO about various youth development activities going on in the training facility to make the youth a valuable asset of the society.