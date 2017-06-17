islamabad - Pakistani cadet Muhammed Shahrukh Khan Friday left for the United States to join United States Air Force Academy, a US embassy statement said.

Khan, resident of Lahore, who was accepted into the USAF Academy for four years of rigorous academic and military training, departed for the United States.

Shahrukh was among 12 students nominated by the Pakistani military to compete in the Service Academy Foreign Student Program. Under this program, partner nations nominate outstanding young men and women for the opportunity to compete for admission to the prestigious US military academies. Due to the critical military relationship between Pakistan and the United States, Pakistan is one of only 12 countries designated by the United States Secretary Defence as a priority appointment country.

Before his departure, Khan said, “I am excited to go, to learn about the world and people and their different backgrounds. The cadet plans to study engineering at the academy.

“From a military standpoint, it will be a chance for me to excel. I learned a lot in Pakistan. The US Air Force Academy will teach me new and different things,” he said.

In February, Khan and other cadets completed the Candidate Fitness Assessment and interview portions of their applications at the US Embassy in Islamabad.

The CFA is a test of strength, agility, speed and endurance used to predict a candidate’s aptitude for the physical program at the military academies. In the interviews, the applicants demonstrated their strength of character and commitment to service in Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

In May at the US Embassy in Islamabad, Brigadier General Kenneth Ekman congratulated Shahrukh Khan, presented him books about America and gave him advice about his upcoming move to the USAF Academy in Colorado.

Ekman said, “I can attest to how much of an impact the service academy had on my military career and my life and fondly remember graduating with some exceptional partner-nation classmates, many of whom went on to become leaders in their services and defence establishments.”

Ekman, who graduated from the USAF Academy in 1991, added, “Shahrukh will have a perspective no one else in the class will have. He’ll help the class see things differently and understand Pakistan and the Pakistani Air Force.”

Pakistan currently has one student enrolled in the United States Naval Academy, three in the United States Air Force Academy, and four in the United States Military Academy.

One of Brigadier General Ekman’s classmates at the USAF Academy, Mukkarem Q Khan, also graduated in 1991 and served with distinction in the Pakistan Air Force for more than 10 years.

“There can be no more rewarding experience in one’s life than to attend the USAF Academy,” Khan said. “It refines a human being academically, physically and emotionally, and exudes excellence unprejudiced by race, color, religion or national origin. The inculcation at USAFA has always remained a source of strength and acumen for me - as a fighter pilot, as a family man and as a proud citizen of Pakistan.”