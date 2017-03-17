Islamabad-Around 500 artisans and folk artists from all parts of the country will attend 10-day Lok Mela to be held on April 7 at Lok Virsa. The festival would be held from April 7 to 16 at Lok Virsa Complex here at the Garden Avenue, Shakarparian.

“Lok Mela aims at promoting, perpetuating and preserving arts, crafts, culture, folk music and traditional skills of Pakistan,” Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed told APP.

She said that this unique event has now become a symbol of the federation and patronage to rich cultural diversity and active participation of the people.

“The artisans, folk artists, folk musicians and other performers would entertain the visitors from across the country,” she said.

She said that the festival include provincial pavilions depicting various cultural themes, Lok Virsa pavilion, cultural food stalls, folk dances, folk music, shopping mall, kid’s corner, concerts in open air theatre and several others.

“In order to highlight diversity within provinces, each pavilion will focus on a specific theme,” Dr Fouzia said. She said cash awards will be given to master artisans in recognition of their craftsmanship.