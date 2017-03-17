Islamabad-Evento Glorio will organise ‘Spring Carnival 2017’ from March 24 here at F-9 Park. According to an official of Evento Glorio, the carnival would be enchanted to experience diversity, from food stalls to a lantern display, games and concerts etc.

The two-day event will accommodate people of every age group. Food court, concert, film screening, Dj, magic show, puppet show, gaming stalls, music show, lantern display, e-gaming, bon fire, fire dance, fireworks and other miniature, similar events would also be held in the two-day event.