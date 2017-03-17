Islamabad-A senior Parliamentarian of Kyrgyzstan Republic, Aida Ismailova Thursday visited Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and expressed keen interest in taking benefit of its expertise and experience in promoting education in her country through distance learning system.

She met the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui and discussed the possibility of establishing a joint distance learning institute for the benefit of their students and academic staff, a press release said.

It was agreed that the two sides would soon sign a memorandum of understanding for bilateral cooperation in the education sector.

Aida who was here to represent her country at Asian Parliamentary Assembly appreciated the universities for catering the educational needs of thousands of people, particularly those who live in far flung regions and have no access to formal education system due to social and financial constraints.

Visiting various departments of the university, she said her country could benefit from the AIOUs huge academic and infrastructure network.

The university’s Central Library and Press and Publication Unit reflected its leading position in the educational sector.

She was highly impressed to see the Accessibility Centre set up at the Central Library for visually impaired persons, stating it was unique one for others to follow.

She congratulated the Vice Chancellor for her visionary approach to this effect. This also reflected his love for the deprived section of the society, she added.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui gave him comprehensive briefing on the universities overall learning management system. He told her that the university with annual 1.3 million students serving the society for the last 42 years and providing affordable quality education at their door-step.

In-charge International Collaboration and Exchange Office Dr Zahid Majeed was also present on the occasion.

Kyrgyz Extraordinary Ambassador and Chairman Board of Trustee International University of Kyrgyzstan Prof Dr Asylbek A Aidaraliev also visited the AIOU early this year and endorsed the proposed of setting joint institute in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyz Republic.

He was scheduled to visit Pakistan next month to finalize the collaborative partnership.