Rawalpindi-Two unknown dacoits snatched cash and mobile from a citizen at gunpoint near heavily guarded Regional Police Officer (RPO) House and sped away towards Rashid Minhas Road, sources informed The Nation on Thursday.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Civil Line, source said.

Similarly, the dacoits, robbers and auto theft gangs also deprived citizens of cash, mobile phones, mobile cards, other valuables and a car, they said.

Two women were killed in road mishap while two girls were kidnapped in different parts of the city, they said. Police registered cases against started investigation.

According to sources, a 42-year-old man namely Chaudhry Raza was going to his house located at Civil Lines on a rickshaw when two unknown dacoits ridding on a motorcycle intercepted him near RPO House at gunpoint. One of the dacoits pointed gun at the citizen while the other made him to put off his jacket and took Rs 35000 cash and a mobile phone, they said. The dacoits ran away towards Rashid Minhas Road after committing crime, sources said.

In Dhoke Syedan, two dacoits stormed into a mobile shop owned by Zeeshan Jahangir and made off with Rs 40,000, 15 mobile phones and mobile cards worth Rs 20,000. PS Race Course registered case against the dacoits and started investigation.

Abdul Rahim lodged a complaint with PS Taxila that three robbers entered in his house and looted Rs 0.3 million at gunpoint. Yasir Mehmood Kiyani of Naseerabad told police Farhan, Habib and five other unknown men looted cash from his shop at gunpoint. Auto theft gang lifted Corolla car (DF-751) of Khalid Habib from B-Block of New Town.

Two girls namely (Z) and (F) have been kidnapped from the limits of police stations Banni and Sadiqabad. A female student of private school was killed in hit & run case on Murree Road, in limits of PS Waris Khan. Police registered case against the bike-rider Waqas on complaint of Tariq Mehmood, the father of deceased. Muhammad Taj lodged a complaint with Taxila police that a speeding car (IDH-6808) being driven by an unknown man hit and killed his wife. A case was registered against the accused driver.