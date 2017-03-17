Rawalpindi-The law enforcement agencies have netted as many as 21 suspects including two terrorists and six Afghan nationals from different parts of city during search operations, sources informed The Nation on Thursday.

The CTD and LEAs also recovered a hand grenade, explosive material, detonators, improvised explosive device (IED) and arms and ammunition from the detainees, they said. According to sources, CTD has arrested two suspected terrorists from Jabbar Road at Gorakhpur and recovered 1110 grams of explosive, prima cord 6 feet, 4 detonators, 1 hand grenade and 1 improvised explosive Device (IED) they were carrying in the bags. The detained suspected terrorists were identified as Muhammad Arif and Nazir Ahmed, hail from Khanewal.

Sources said that terrorists were making plan to launch attack somewhere in the area. A team of CTD also presented the two terrorists before an anti terrorism court and obtained their physical remand. They said Bomb Disposal Squad were called which defused the hand grenade and IED.

A case Under 11 under sections 4/5 Explosive ACT and 7-Anti Terrorism Act was registered with Police Station CTD Rawalpindi while further investigation was underway, sources said. Similarly, the police, Rangers, Pakistan Army and personnel of other LEAs carried out a joint search operation in the limits of Police Station (PS) Naseerabad.

The LEAs have checked 220 houses, 1 plaza and 10 shops and interrogated a large number of residents. Sources said the LEAs have taken 13 national and six Afghan suspects into custody.

They LEAs also recovered 1 SMG with a magazine, 7 pistols of 30 bore with 9 magazines and 32 bullets, a 222-bore gun, M16 gun along with 1 magazine and 10 rounds, a 9mm pistol with 2 magazines and 22 bullets and a 32-bore revolver. They said all the detainees were shifted to police station.