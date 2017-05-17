Islamabad - Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Tuesday advised the Inspector General of Islamabad (IG) to strengthen intelligence network for curbing use of drugs in schools, colleges and universities of city. He said that police should develop a coordination system with Private Parents Association (PPA) and guardians of the students to check this growing menace in the educational institutions.

The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat met here at the Parliament house under the chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood which was also attended by Senator Muhammad Yousaf Badini, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Najma Hameed, Senator Kalsoom Parveen, Senator Saif-ullah Khan Bangash, Senator Islamuddin Shaikh ,Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati.

The committee suspected that the watchmen working in the schools might be facilitating use of drugs among students, so a proper monitoring system must be evolved to monitor such activities. Chairman of the committee, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood also directed IG to organise meetings with private parents association to know about their problems relating to the children.

The committee also suggested for launching an awareness campaigns to educate the students about the negative effects of drugs to refrain them from using the drugs.

The parents also should evolve a check and balance system to know about their children extra money, adding that the pocket money should also be rationalised.

Committee also recommended for taking blood samples to identify drug addicts and suggested that the management of educational institutions should also play their effective role in curbing the menace.

On the occasion, IG said that Regulatory Monitoring Authority, School Management and Private Parents Association should help the police to control this anti-social activity. During last four weeks, 23 such cases were identified, he added.