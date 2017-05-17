Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday auctioned 15 residential plots worth Rs500 million.

The plots were auctioned on first day of three days auction held by CDA at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad. The auction will continue till May 18, 2017. A nine-member committee headed by Member Finance, CDA Dr Fahad Aziz supervised the auction proceedings. Member (Planning), Deputy Director General (Finance), Dy DG (L&E), Dy DG(Law), Director (UP), Director (RP), Director Public Relations and Director Estate Management-II of CDA are members of the committee. The commercial plots which would be presented for auction are of different categories including 24 for Class-III shopping centres.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz further said that income from the auction of residential plots will be spent on development of various sectors of Islamabad.

Particular attention has been paid to the preservation of green areas in the residential sectors to maintain the balance between residential and green areas.

The Mayor Islamabad said that successful auction of a large number of plots at much higher prices on the first day of the auction process is the expression of trust by the citizens in Capital Development Authority.