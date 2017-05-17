Islamabad - Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (FBISE) is considering giving extra marks to students in three papers of intermediate Part-I, an official said on Tuesday.

Students had expressed concerns on three papers terming them ‘extremely difficult’.

FBISE Part-I examination are underway and mostly students are complaining about the difficulty of papers and one paper was also said to be out of course. Addressing the continuously receiving complaints, the board has decided to give extra marks in the theory papers of physics, mathematics and biology.

Students had also held protest in front FBISE claiming the physics paper was out of course. Later on, it was also reported from students that papers of mathematics, chemistry and biology were also very difficult to solve. Source told The Nation that major compensation will be given to students in the paper of physics. And three extra marks will be given to students in all three sections. The paper was comprised of three sections and total nine marks will be given according to this formula. In the paper of mathematics five marks will be given for compensation. The marks will be given to the student who has attempted eight questions in the part-II.

Mathematics paper-II was comprised of total 10 questions each carrying four marks. The compensation has been given because the paper was lengthy and the student who attempted eight questions will be given five marks for each question.

However, the claim on mathematics paper regarding being out of course has not been accepted by the board. Similarly, the relief has been given in the paper of biology where extra marks will be given in the subjective portion of the paper.

Source said that FBISE has taken the decision after consulting with the head of groups involve in marking the papers. Talking to The Nation Controller Examination FBISE, Aleem Qureshi said, “Board will make sure that students are not at loss.” He said that board will decide what is in the benefit of the students.