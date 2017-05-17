RAWALPINDI - A gang of three fake cops allegedly raped a girl in a private hotel after kidnapping her from the limits of Police Station Saddar Baurooni, sources informed on Tuesday.

According to sources, three persons while impersonating themselves as police officials have set up a Nakka at Sector IV of Airport Housing Society, the precinct of Police Station Saddar Bairooni, and stopped the girl for the sake of search. The impersonators dragged the girl into a car and took her to a private hotel in Saddar where they raped her. After committing the crime, the rapists managed escape while the victim girl went to police station for legal action against the accused. She tabled an application before the police accusing three men of kidnapping and rapping her. She sought legal action against the rapists. Police while taking action registered a rape case against the accused and started investigation.

SHO Police Station Saddar Bairooni Malik Raffaqat, when contacted, confirmed the incident, saying police have traced the accused and would arrest them soon. He said the rapists were not cops of Punjab police rather impersonators.