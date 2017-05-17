Islamabad - The National Assembly Standing Committee on House and Library on Tuesday expressed its annoyance over the failure in construction of additional family suites and servant quarters at Parliament Lodges.

The committee decided to write a letter to Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) to blacklist the construction firm on its poor performance. The decision was taken in a meeting of the committee which met under the chairmanship of the Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi at Parliament House.

The deputy speaker resented the failure in construction of family suites at parliament lodges and said that the project was started in May, 2011 and was supposed to be completed in November 2013.

However, due to negligence of CDA and the construction firm, the work on the said project could not be completed till date. He said that despite several commitments before the committee, the construction firm did not make sincere efforts to complete the project. He said that due to the lethargic attitude towards the contractual obligation, the project could not be completed within the stipulated time and extended time frame.

He was of the view that due to non-completion of this project, the parliamentarians, who have not been provided residential accommodations, are suffering for the last four years.

The members of the committee also expressed their grave concern over failure in completion of additional family suites and unanimously recommended for strict action against the responsible for inordinate delay and blacklisting of construction firm by PEC.

The chairman CDA informed the committee that the CDA issued several notices to the contractor for expediting the work. However, the contractor failed to expedite the work. He said the contractor is largely responsible for delay in completion of the project. He informed that CDA has imposed 10 per cent penalty on the construction; however, the contractor pleaded to Arbitrator against the CDA.

He assured the committee that after the decision of the arbitrator, fresh tender will be called to complete the project and CDA will also request to PEC to blacklist the construction firm in the country.

Later, the committee discussed the status of possession of plots to the members of the National Assembly Employees Cooperative Housing Society. The committee expressed its displeasure over delaying tactics in handing over possession of plots to the National Assembly Secretariat employees by the Federal Employees Cooperative Housing Society (FECHS). The deputy speaker directed the president federal employees housing society to honour its commitments and handover the possession of available plots to the employees of the national assembly who had deposited full payment of the plot as per the seniority list. Earlier, the president FECHS informed the committee that only 45 plots are available with FECHS at present. The deputy speaker also directed the Registrar Cooperative Housing Societies to submit a detailed report regarding the appropriate action that can be taken against FECHS administration for not honouring commitment made in the Joint Venture with NAECHS.