Rawalpindi - The newly constructed building of faculty of education was inaugurated at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) here on Tuesday.

The building, constructed in collaboration with United Stated Agency for International Development (USAID) worth $1.5 million, was inaugurated by USAID Mission Director John Groarke, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Engineer Baligh-ur-Rehman and Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed.

In her welcome address, FJWU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir said that the construction of faculty of education by USAID is an attempt to further facilitate the talented and academically high performing students coming from across the region, to have access to higher education and help them realise their potential.

She said that the university has been offering 60 degrees while students are being accommodated in 48 classrooms. With the addition of this new building, the students would be facilitated in much better way, she said.

She said that the teachers are playing best roles in building nation and that is why the government is paying attention towards training of teachers.

Engineer Baligh-ur-Rehman, while speaking on the occasion said, the government is giving special attention towards improvement of education and focus is also being given on quality education and research.

He said the annual budget of the HEC was Rs41 billion in 2013 which had been increased by the PML-N government to Rs91 billion. Now, the government is considering allocating more than Rs100 billion in the upcoming federal budget, he added.

The minister said, over the past three years the percentage of out of school children has declined by 26 per cent coupled with an increase in primary net enrolment by 17 per cent. He said that Pakistan and UK, US, French and Chinese universities were collaborating in the field of education, research and benefiting from each other’s capabilities.

He said that education ministry was undertaking curriculum review to match international standards and steps had also been taken to raise the standard of research in the country.

The minister said that government has decided to abolish two-year BA programme, replacing it with four-year programme to be introduced in all universities of the country. The largest two-year BA programme of Allama Iqbal Open University has also been changed with four-year programme, he added.

USAID Mission Director John Groarke, Dr Muktar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission, and Dr Balig-ur-Rehman, State Minister of Federal Education and Training inaugurated the new $1.5 million Faculty of Education building at Fatima Jinnah Women’s University (FJWU), constructed by USAID to attract the best and brightest young Pakistani women to the teaching profession.

“Our shared goal is to invest in the next generation of doctors, teachers, entrepreneurs – the next generation of leaders,” Groarke said in his remarks.

In addition to the new Faculty of Education building, USAID has provided scholarships to FJWU students, including many training to become teachers. The US Embassy partners with FJWU on numerous projects that promote women’s education and empowerment. From 2012-2016, the US Embassy supported a partnership between FJWU and the University of Texas at Austin to strengthen women’s education in the Behavioural Sciences, Gender Studies, and Communication/Media Studies.

Through USAID, the US government has provided $47.5 million for the construction and rehabilitation of 17 Faculty of Education buildings across Pakistan, which together can support more than 5,000 student teachers and 200 faculty members total per year.

USAID has also provided in-service training to almost 14,000 educators and more than 3,100 scholarships to enable students to earn their bachelors or associates degrees in education.

The Mission Director Groarke added, “Within these classrooms and learning spaces, Fatima Jinnah Women’s University faculty will train thousands of future educators to teach children the foundational skills of literacy and numeracy, create classroom settings where children’s creativity and passion for learning are allowed to flourish, and ensure students develop market-relevant skills that will enable them to thrive in a rapidly changing twenty-first century global economy.”