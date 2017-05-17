Islamabad - The Minister for Science & Technology, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday said that government has its strong focus on strengthening the engineering intuitions, as science and technology is the pinnacle of success in the modern era.

The minister said this at the inaugural session of 4th International Convention of Federation of Engineering Institutions of Asia and the Pacific (FEIAP) held at NUST University.

“Life has become much easier than ever before courtesy the engineering inventions that have positively impacted areas such as health, governance, communication, transport, information technology, etc,” he said.

The convention was jointly organised by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Higher Education Commission (HEC) and National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST).

The minister said that the goals and agendas of Ministry of Science & Technology (MoST) are perfectly aligned with the vision and mission of Federation of Engineering Institutions of Asia and the Pacific (FEIAP) that is to promote sound engineering practices in support of the socio-economic development objectives in the region.

He maintained that the government has its strong focus on strengthening the engineering and technology institutions across Pakistan.

He also eulogised PEC for their untiring efforts in continuously improving the engineering profession in Pakistan in line with recognised international engineering practices, and lauded NUST for their unceasing efforts towards grooming the brightest minds, especially in the engineering disciplines, into through professionals fully poised to lead and serve the nation.

Chairman PEC Engineer Jawed Salim Qureshi, in his remarks, said that the council has always strived for the betterment of professional engineers and nourishment of budding engineers.

He opined that the changing and challenging world demands a need for young, brilliant minds to innovate and create new ways to tackle the unprecedented challenges.

Earlier, Dr Asif Raza, Pro-Rector Academics NUST, highlighted the significance attached to the convention, saying that it would have far-reaching positive dividends.

He also apprised the audience of achievements made by NUST in a short time span including its coveted global standing particularly in the field of engineering and technology.

Prominent among other speakers were Engr Zahid Arif, Vice Chairman PEC, Dr John Chien-Chung Li, President FEIAP and Engr Chuah Hean Teik, the keynote speaker whose talk was themed around Globalization and Challenges Faced by Engineering Profession.

In the second session of convention, as many as 40 engineering scholars from a total of 14 countries presented papers on engineering education and standardization, disaster mitigation, sustainable environment, etc.