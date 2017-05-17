Rawalpindi - All nine education boards including Rawalpindi Education Board have decided to extend the registration deadline for grade 9 annual examinations for this next exams. As per the decision the candidates will be able to register till 26th of May this year.

Spokesman Rawalpindi Board Arsalan Cheema said that the date shall not be extended further after the due date.

President All Pakistan Private Education Management Association Abrar Ahmed Khan has appreciated the decision.