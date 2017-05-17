Islamabad - The Minister for National Health Services, Saira Afzal Tarar on Tuesday urged the polio teams to pay special attention to the children residing in makeshift houses during immunisation campaign.

She said this during a surprise visit conducted in the slum area of mehrabadi in the outskirts of federal capital.

The minister also directed polio teams that injectable polio vaccine must be given to the children to enhance their immunity against polio.

The minister was accompanied by Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq and senior officers.

The minister inspected children out in the streets of the slums and checked finger marking of children as evidence of polio immunization.

The minister also spoke to the polio teams and checked their tally sheets. She also advised polio teams to pay attention to guest children, as there is a possibility that they are missed.

She also directed that each house including makeshift houses be properly marked with permanent markers to ensure each household is covered.

In her meetings with families, the minister impressed upon them to get their children vaccinated against diseases saying the vaccination is being provided free of cost by the Government for every Pakistani child against nine diseases and it was the responsibility of the parents to avail these services for the health and wellbeing of their children.

Saira Afzal Tarar said Mehra Jaffar, Bharakahu, Rawat, Koral Urban North, Koral Urban South, E-11 and F-11 were areas of concern and requires special effort by the Islamabad Administration and health officials to further enhance performance in order to avert the risk of a polio case from these areas.

The minister said in view of critical importance of polio drive she will be personally monitoring the campaign in Islamabad district.

The minister took notice of gaps in provision of routine immunization services against nine deadly diseases of children in the area and issued directions to ensure that every child is immunized without fail.