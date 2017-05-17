Islamabad - The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the administrator of Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) to appear before the inquiry committee.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the case of separating PIMS from the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU).

The court said if the administrator will not appear before the inquiry committee then the matter would be referred to Federal Investigative Agency (FIA).

The court sought report from the Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) after two months. The ministry was also ordered to submit bank accounts of PIMS after every three months.

Dr Waqar Rana requested the court to order for separation of university from PIMS, adding by separating the account of PIMS from the university would reduce the chance of corruption as Rs8 billion are involved. He said the bill to separate the university from PIMS is pending in the National Assembly.

The chief justice said legislation is not the job of apex court, adding the court could not interfere in the jurisdiction of the parliament. It was not the job of the apex court to run the departments.

Dr Waqar said it is unlawful that the administrator kept the hospital funds in his and wife’s bank accounts. The PIMS counsel apprised that the HEC and CAAD are investigating this matter.

According to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Act it could not run the affairs of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

The case is adjourned for indefinite period.