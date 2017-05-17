ISLAMABAD - More than two dozen Pakistani police officers have graduated in a six-week medical emergency training course, with eight officers also completing a two-week master trainer medical course, a US embassy statement said on Tuesday.

Held at the Jakarta Centre for Law Enforcement Cooperation in Indonesia, the training imparted life-saving medical skills to police officers who are often the first responders at scenes of emergencies and accidents. The courses, supported by the US Embassy’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement section, included attendees from seven police organisations from across Pakistan, the statement said. The Pakistani police officers attending this course felt confident of their new skills, with one officer declaring, ‘I’m now confident that I am capable of saving lives,’ in a medical emergency.

All of the participating officers received internationally recognised certification in Basic Life Support. The eight police officers who completed the master trainer course are returning to their police organisations to teach medical first aid skills to their fellow law enforcement officers.

This INL-funded training was implemented in response to requests received from Pakistani police agencies for assistance with training police officers in basic medical first aid skills.

INL Director Katie Stana said, “INL’s goal is to work with our Pakistani partners to make sure every law enforcement officer has the training they need to effectively serve the public.”

Stana added, “There is no question that this training gives Pakistani police officers the skills necessary to save lives, especially in rural areas of Pakistan where the police may be the only first responders.”

The Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs works in more than 90 countries to help countries combat crime and corruption, counter drug-related crime, improve police institutions, and promote laws and court systems that are fair and accountable.