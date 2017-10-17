11 outlaws including 8 gamblers held

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have arrested 11 outlaws including 8 gamblers red-handed during a raid at a gambling den and recovered stake money, snatched mobile phones, cash and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said that on a tip-off, SP (City) constituted a team under the supervision of SHO Secretariat police station to arrest the gamblers.

The team raided at a gambling den and arrested eight gamblers red-handed besides recovery of stake money Rs8060 from them.

The nabbed persons have been identified as Waqas, Ajmal, Zahid, Sadaqat, Fawad, Adeel, Muhammad Shahzad, Shan Ali, Fuqraj and Shahid Shah.

Furthermore, Kohsar police arrested Muhammad Siraj and recovered snatched cash and mobile phone from him. Bani Gala police arrested two accused Abdul Qadeer and Shakeel Ahmed and recovered two 30-bore illicit pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Police have registered a case against these persons and further investigation is underway. SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has appreciated this overall performance of the police, the spokesman said. –Staff Reporter

Speakers call for enhancing skills of journalists

ISLAMABAD: The participants at a training workshop on Monday stressed for enhancing understanding of the working journalists regarding conceptual and technical skills of practicing data journalism related to election reporting. They expressed these views while speaking at a four-day long workshop on ‘Training of Trainers on Digitalization and I-Elections’ organised by Individualland Pakistan (IL-Pakistan) here at a hotel.

Senior research analyst while moderating the workshop said that the workshop is also aimed to enhance the communication skills of the participants which will eventually improve their reporting skills.

The event is also aimed to provide a platform to journalists to highlight the challenges and solutions faced in the electoral processes in their respective regions with the help of data and statistics.

The precipitants of workshop include reporters from print and electronic media, columnist, assignment editor, producers and sub-editors.

“Through this training I have come to know about the basic concepts of I-Elections and the use of data and statistics in relation to election reporting. It has also enhanced the conceptual and technical skills of practicing data journalism corresponding to election reporting,” said a participant. –Staff Reporter

Another participant at the workshop said that media plays an indispensable role in the proper functioning of a democracy and also enables full public participation in elections by educating voters on how to exercise their democratic rights. He also stated that this era is of digitalization and it plays a role in everything including governance and this workshop has enhanced our knowledge about the importance of digitalization.

Individualland Pakistan, a research based advocacy group, focusing on promoting and strengthening democratic procedures and enhancing the role of citizens in governance recently started working on an initiative ‘Digitalization and I-Elections’. Through this initiative journalists will be provided training on election reporting through data journalism and how digitalization plays a role in good governance.