islamabad - Nearly 22 per cent population of the country is undernourished, ranking the country on 106 out of 119, said Scaling Up Nutrition Civil Society Alliance (SUNCSA) Pak.

The World Food Day is celebrated every year across the world on 16 October. The theme for World Food Day this year was “Change the future of migration. Invest in food security and rural development.”

However, as per World Food Program (WFP) report beside undernourished population around 43 per cent population in Pakistan remained food insecure and out of that 18 per cent of people are still facing an alarming dearth of food, said SUNCSA Pak.

According to the report, there is more than enough food produced today to feed everyone, yet around 815 million people are chronically undernourished and malnutrition affects almost one in three people on the planet.

The SUNCSA Pak said that Global Hunger Index (GHI) report 2017 states that the country ranked at 106 out of 119 countries and continued to raise concerns with its score on the high end of the ‘serious’ category, according to the report.

In recent, the ministry of finance of Pakistan has claimed that the country is an agrarian economy, and agriculture is the second largest sector and the agriculture has share of over 21 in overall percent of GDP while. The sector also provides employments to 45 per cent of the country.

The SUNCSA Pak maintained that about 62 per cent of the country’s population resides in rural areas and is directly or indirectly associated with agriculture. Despite, being productive in the farming sector, there is still food insecurity. There are children dying in the laps of their mothers because of starvation.

The 2 out of 3 households are not able to afford the staple adjusted nutritious diet with their current food expenditure. Generally, non-affordability was higher in rural areas than in urban areas.

It urged all the provincial governments to implement Provincial Multi Sectorial Nutrition Strategies by allocating/arranging required financial and human resources.

This was also requested the federal and provincial governments to take necessary steps to amend pure food laws along with the implementation of Salt Iodization Acts and efforts for promulgation of necessary legislations for Wheat Flour Fortification with iron and folic acid, copied with Vitamin A and D fortification of Oil and Ghee.

Another separate ceremony was held at the National Agriculture Research Centre (NARC) jointly organised by FAO, World Food Programme (WFP) and Oxfam.

Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan said that investment in food security and rural development has particular importance in the context of drawing our attention towards the increasing trend of migration that has direct implications on food security.