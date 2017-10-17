islamabad - The Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) on Monday approved the proposed draft bill to amend the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Act, 2013, an official said.

The statement issued by Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) said that meeting of CCLC was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister of law Zahid Hamid which was attended by the Minister for State for CADD, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Khawaja Zaheer, Secretary Cabinet, Secretary Establishment, Secretary Law and other members.

Minister of State Dr Tariq Fazl Chaudhary briefed the committee members about the proposed draft bill and replied to the queries put forth by the members of committee.

The proposed draft bill was placed on the agenda of the Committee on the special request of Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

On the approval of proposed bill by the committee, the CADD Minister said that efforts would be made to bring the proposed bill on the agenda of the next cabinet meeting which is expected on Wednesday. Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) was established under the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Act, 2013 and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was made Hospital of the University. Out of existing strength of about 4000 employees in SZABMU only 22 opted for University.

The CADD decided to restore the status of PIMS as a teaching hospital and a draft bill was prepared in consultation with other relevant Divisions. The draft bill was sent to the Prime Minister as a summary through Law Ministry.

Last week, the Prime Minister, as Minister In-charge of Cabinet Secretariat, approved the placement of proposed draft bill to amend the SZABMU Act, 2013 on the agenda of the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC).