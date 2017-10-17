islamabad - Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) and daily wages employees locked horns over the issue of hiring new teaching staff on contract basis.

The employees filed an application at the establishment division declaring the recruitment request a violation of court orders, an official said on Monday.

FDE wrote a letter to the Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) for hiring new staff against vacant posts in BS-16 and BS-17 on the contract basis.

The FDE requested to hire 141 teachers immediately and approve the No Objection Certificate (NOC) after completing all legal formalities.

However, the association of daily wages teachers filed an application before the secretary establishment for non-issuance of NOC demanded by the Capital Administration & Development Division.

The application stated that the FDE had also asked the daily wages to submit medical fitness certificate necessary for the job in the federal government, and medical board has already declared fit for posting orders.

The application stated that the case of regularization of daily wages is subjudice in Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the government has been restrained from taking any decision of hiring until the verdict is announced.

“It is stated that if the NOC for the hiring of teachers against vacant post is granted to FDE, it will affect our rights of regularization, as there will be no vacant seats left for us and it will also be a clear violation of Islamabad High Court directives in above-mentioned petitions,” said the application.

Talking to The Nation, President Daily Wages Association Fahd Meraj said that the matter was discussed in a meeting with the senior official of establishment division.

“The hiring request has become worthless after the official was told that the regularization case of daily wages is already in court,” he said.

He said that 450 teachers are already available against the posts but not being regularized and paid for last four months.

He said that 21 employees were regularized following the court directives but rest is not being given the joining letters.

Meanwhile, FDE, in its letter, demanded the posts for the period of one year, further extendable for another year or till the arrival of the regular incumbents through Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

In 141 posts, 17 designations were for FG female lecturers, 7 male, 46 male lecturers for Model Colleges, 35 female for the same set-up, 3 senior male teachers, 32 Trained Graduate Teacher (male) and 11 Drawing Masters (male).

FDE requested in the letter, “The supply side of FDE could not cope up with the increasing demands of local population specifically in making the required number of teaching staff available in the schools and colleges.”

The Capital Administration & Development Division forwarding the letter to establishment division requested to grant necessary NOC to impart education in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) through 423 schools and colleges from Prep to Post-Graduate level.

“FDE is facing acute shortage of teaching staff due to unavoidable circumstances and hence intends to hire teaching staff on the contract basis,” the letter stated.

Talking to The Nation, the spokesperson of Capital Administration & Development Division, Attique-ur-Rehman said that there was no legal binding for hiring the staff, as FDE institutions are facing a shortage of staff.

He said seats were available at Federal Public Service Commission and the commission was intimated earlier but the matter was being delayed due to legal procedure.

He said that the case of daily wages employees is in court and the ministry cannot decide until the issue is subjudice.