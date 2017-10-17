islamabad - The Islamabad High Court yesterday issued notices to Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a petition moved against the non-confirming use of houses by private schools in sector F-8 of the federal capital.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition moved by Anjum Mubashar Mughal through his counsel Yasir Mehmood Chaudhary Advocate and issued notices to the respondents to submit their reply in this matter.

In his petition, the petitioner cited Capital Development Authority through its chairman, Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) through its chairman and private schools located in F-8 Sector as respondents.

The counsel Yasir Mehmood stated that his client is a permanent resident of the sector and the number of private schools/colleges have established.

He added that these educational institutions in the residential sector cause severe traffic jams, issue of vehicle parking at roads and streets, the rush of students pick and drop vans and blowing of horns and use of loudspeakers is routine of the day. Yasir continued that these factors have destroyed the peace of mind of the petitioner.

He argued that CDA and PEIRA are important pillars of the state machinery which have failed to implement the CDA Ordinance 1960, CDA by-laws and PEIRA Act 2013.

He contended that the respondent private schools are the violators of land laws and fundamental rights provided in the Constitution of 1973 and doing the commercial activity without any fear.

Therefore, the petitioner prayed to the court to direct the Chairman CDA to launch the operation against the educational institution’s setup in residential houses of the sector and ensure the implementation of CDA Ordinance 1960 and Islamabad Sector Regulation 2005 in the letter and spirit.

He also requested the court to direct the Chairman PEIRA to impose a ban on the opening of new educational institutions in Sector F-8 and cancel the registration of educational institutions set up in residential houses of the sector.

The petitioner further requested the court to direct the respondent private schools to shift their educational institutions to any other suitable place from this sector and not to disturb the peace of mind and his right of tranquillity and other residents in the best interest of justice.