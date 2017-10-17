rawalpindi - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan will address a Police Darbar at Police Line Number 1 on Wednesday.

pThe Police Darbar would be attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, SSP Investigations/Headquarters Ameer Abdullah Khan Niazi, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Shahid Yusaf, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, SP Rawal Division Behram Khan, SP Saddar Division Iftikhar ul Haq, DSPs/SDPOs and Station House Officers of all the police stations. He said the IG would also inaugurate the two newly-constructed tube wells in Police Line Number 1. When contacted, CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi said with the inauguration of two new tube wells, the water shortage would be ended in police line. He said the two tube wells have been built with the cost of Rs10.14 million.