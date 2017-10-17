rawalpindi - Three men in a presser have accused a PML-N MPA, a police officer and another person of committing fraud in payments of a land purchased for a private housing society near Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport (BBIIAP).

The private housing society known as “Palm City” has been declared illegal by the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

Addressing the media in Rawalpindi Press Club, three citizens Raja Sadaqat, Raja Sajjad Munir and Sheikh Aqdas alleged that N League MPA Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal and two of his partners Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chaudhry Iftikhar and Malik Mehboob had purchased land from them for “Palm City”. According to them, the MPA and his partner Malik Mehboob had given them bank cheques worth 14.5 million in return for the land but the bank had bounced those cheques. To clear their dues, they visited the MPA several times but to no avail. They claimed that the troika is pocketing millions of rupees by selling plots in illegal housing scheme.

“We have held many Jirgas with MPA Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal to solve the matter but in vain,” said the victim, Raja Sadaqat. He warned of extreme steps if the MPA and his accomplices failed to return them their money. The victims also appealed to Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Police Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja and City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi to provide them justice.

However, MPA Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal, when contacted by The Nation on Monday, rebuffed the allegations leveled against him by the three men. He said that Raja Sadaqat and others had a monetary dispute with his partner Malik Mehboob and the three men wanted to ruin his political image by leveling baseless allegations against them. On a query that his (MPA) partner Malik Mehboob is involved in land grabbing and that the police are not laying hands on him due to MPA’s political influence, Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal said he would look into the matter and only then give his comments.