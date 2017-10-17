rawalpindi - A former station house officer has been accused of illegally detaining a person in a car lifting case and demanding bribe from his family for his release, informed sources on Monday.

According to sources, a woman of Bahria Town, appeared before CPO in an open katcheri and lodged a complaint that three men in civvies arrived at her residence and picked up her husband.

Later she was informed that her husband was locked up in Police Station (PS) Civil Line in a car theft case.

“The cops stationed in PS Civil Line asked me to arrange money to pay SHO Mian Imran Abbas for the safe release of my husband,” she mentioned in her complaint.

Claiming that her husband was innocent, the applicant asked CPO to take stern action against former SHO PS Civil Line Mian Imran Abbas. City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi tasked SP Potohar Division Syed Ali for inquiry into the matter and submit his report with CPO Office.

Meanwhile, CPO also directed ASP Gujar Khan Circle Toheed ur Rehman for probing the matter involving three cops in collecting extortion from drug peddlers and commoners in Gujar Khan. The accused cops were identified as Head Constable Haq Nawaz andconstables Zahid and Ikram (who is serving as Kar-e-Khas of SHO PS Gujar Khan without having appointment orders in the district)