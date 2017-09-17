rawalpindi - Following court orders, police have registered a case against 10 police officers including a deputy superintendent of police for illegally breaking into the house of a citizen in Ratta Amral to arrest a killer and confining the residents of the house in a room. The incident occurred on the night of 14 September.

The case was registered with Police Station Ratta Amral under section

342 of P.P.C (Punishment for wrongful confinement) against DSP Waris Khan Circle Zaigham Abbas, former Station House Officer (SHO) PS Banni Inspector Nadim Abbas, SI Risalat Hussain and more than seven other cops on orders of Additional and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ali Raza Awan after Waleed Khan filed plaintiff under section 21-A of CrPc, they said.

However, the plaintiff accused police of saving skin of their subordinates including DSP by inserting a weak section in First Information Report (FIR).

According to sources, Waleed Khan, resident of House Number Y-149, Street Number 3, Mohala Milad Nagar, approached court of ASJ Ali Raza Awan and filed a plaintiff stating that a police party included DSP Zaigham Abbas, Inspector Nadim Abbas, SI Risalat Hussain along with other cops entered his house on 14/7/2017 by breaking the doors.

He complained that the raiding party misbehaved with the females of the house and locked him and his father up in a room. The plaintiff added that police raided his house to nab his cousin named Faizan Khan for his involvement in a murder case number 11, lodged with PS Banni under sections 302/148/149 dated 11/1/2017.

He said he told the police officers that although Faizan was his relative, he had not given him refuge or had knowledge of the killer’s whereabouts. Waleed told court that police did not listen to him and asked him to produce the killer before police or face the music. According to him, the police also took away gold ornaments weighing 10 tolas and Rs 55,000 cash from the house. The police, he said, had violated their privacy and committed a crime.

The plaintiff informed court he had lodged complaint with area police for legal action against the accused but his request was denied. He requested court to order police to register case against the accused cops.

ASJ Ali Raza Awan has ordered City Police Officer to lodge a case against the accused cops and provide him justice, sources said. They mentioned PS Ratta Amral booked 10 cops on court orders and begun investigation with no arrest or recovery so far.

Talking to The Nation, Waleed Khan alleged that the police have been trying to save the skins of accused by registering a case contrary to the contents of his application.

He said the cops also misled an apex court when they (DSP and others) obtained stay order from Lahore High Court against his plaintiff. He said the accused cops withdrew their petition after Justice Ibad ur Rehman Lodhi showed his resentment over tempering made by the cops in orders issued by ASJ.

He appealed to Chief Justice LHC Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan to take action. Nonetheless, DSP Waris Khan Circle Zaigham Abbas, when contacted, rebuffed the allegations levelled against him by the plaintiff. He said that he along with former SHO PS Banni raided the house of Waleed to arrest a proclaimed offender Faizan involved in a murder case. DSP said neither he with other cops taken away gold and cash from the house nor tempered ASJ orders.