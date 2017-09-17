rawalpindi - City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi has ordered the police officers to make security zones and adopt a three-layered security cover to guard the processions and mourners in Muharram-ul-Haram. He also directed the subordinates to adopt a comprehensive mechanism of body search and frisk everyone entering any Imambargah or joining a procession to avert any untoward incident. He asked the police officers to warn the Ulemas and Zakireens, whose entries have been banned by the government, not to violate the law or else strict action would be taken against them. Israr Abbasi issued these directions to the police officers during a high level meeting held in his office here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by SSP Investigations/Headquarters Ameer Abdullah Khan Niazi, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, SP Rawal Division Behram Khan, SP Saddar Division Iftikhar ul Haq, SDPOs/DSPs and SHOs of all the police stations.

Addressing the meeting, CPO briefed the police officers about the security plan for Muharram. He asked the officers to perform their duty with wisdom and conduct intelligence-led search operations with a special focus on proclaimed offenders and militants in their respective areas.

He pointed out that police would perform its duty as a frontline force and no loopholes would be allowed in the security arrangements. CPO directed the participants to take effective measures for ensuring sectarian harmony during Muharram. “Holding meetings with clerics of all schools of thought will be beneficial to control law and order situation in the district,” said Israr. He said all the police officers should enhance patrolling in their respective areas besides checking routes of processions and sensitive places inside the city through sniffer dogs and with help of bomb disposal squads. He ordered for deployment of sharpshooters on hilltops and rooftops in sensitive areas and plugging of all streets leading to the Imambargahs and main route of procession. CPO instructed officers to take stern action against vehicles and motorcycles being plied with tinted windows and unauthorized/without number plates. Parking lots should be established away from the processions, he said. The officers were directed to deploy women police for checking female mourners.

They were also asked to call the volunteers, get their mobile phone numbers and brief them about the nature of duty. The police officers have also briefed the CPO about ration or crime in their circles and the security plan they have devised to guard the mourners and procession during Muharram-ul-Haram. A special training program was also arranged in Police Line Number 1 for National Volunteers to guide them as to how to perform security duty during Muharram-ul-Haram. Similarly, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid convened a meeting with traffic wardens at Traffic HQs, Race Course and issued directions to control traffic mess during Muharram to facilitate the mourners and the citizens. He directed the traffic wardens not to allow citizens to park vehicles in no parking zones and take legal action against traffic rules violators. CTO asked wardens to behave politely with citizens and keep a vigilant eye over suspects around them.