islamabad - The Directorate of Health Services (DHS) would be responsible for holding polio eradication campaigns within municipal limits of the city and zero tolerance will be observed for any lapse in this regard, said the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday.

Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz said this on the occasion of the inauguration of “September Polio Campaign” to be held from 18th to 21st, 2017 at DHS. “Each polio worker at any level will be accountable for his duty,” said the chairman.

Islamabad is ‘Polio Free’ since 2000, which an achievement is acknowledged by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other United Nations (UN) formations, he said.

Chairman CDA was apprised that for the management of polio campaign, the city has been divided into 27 zones and every area will be supervised by the zonal Supervisors.

Over 127 sector supervisors and a total of 734 teams including 561 mobile teams 52 transit points and 94 fixed centers will work to vaccinate the children.

DHS in collaboration with Member Administration CDA Muhammad Yasir Peerzada has arranged accountable monitors, which will monitor real-time polio activities in 27 zones under administrative control of DHS, CDA / MCI.

This strategy will improve quality of campaigns and will enhance activity to above 95 per cent.

Sheikh Anser Aziz is stressing hard to improve quality of campaigns and has advised Member Administration, CDA, Muhammad Yasir Peerzada to put-forth all necessary resources at disposal of DHS to ensure the highest quality of the campaign.

Dr Arshad Mehmood told that Member Administration, CDA, Muhammad Yasir Peerzada has fully supported all the campaign activities from the training of staff to final implementation by the provision of human resource, funds, vehicles and other essential logistics.