islamabad - Hamza Shafqaat, a BS 19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS), presently posted as Deputy Secretary Establishment Division is transferred and posted as Director Administration, Chief Commissioner Office ICT Islamabad.

Establishment Division has issued notification in this regard.

Hamza Shafqaat has earlier served his duties Additional Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Director Municipal Administration in Capital Development Authority (CDA) Assistant Commissioner Sukkur, Ghotki and Larkano.

During his services in CDA as Deputy DG enforcement, Hamza had vacated the largest Kachi Abadi of the Islamabad at I-11 and also generated many income related projects in CDA for the betterment of the civic body as well.