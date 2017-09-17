ISLAMABAD: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will organise Open Mic on Sunday.

Local artists who participated in the Open Mic weekly series will perform at the grand show. This will be a sing-along and dance-along event, open to all music enthusiasts. Lok Virsa’s weekly Open Mic sessions have been running successfully for the past six months.

The first Open Mic Live performance was held on a cool afternoon in March 2017.

Seven contestants performed to a cheering audience gathered at Lok Khaba.

Every week since then, Lok Virsa have held Open Mic auditions (on Thursdays) followed by Open Mic Live performances (On Sundays). Both these events have become hugely popular and are attended by numerous talented artists who come, not only from twin cities, but also from far flung areas to share their talent with us and fellow contestants.

Open Mic platform has remained open to everyone who has a talent for singing and passion for music, hence becoming a social gathering place for people to come together and bond over their favourite folk tunes.

Time has now come for the rising stars from our Open Mic programs to show everyone their skills and take centre stage at a Grand Performance.–APP