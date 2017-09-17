islamabad - Nationwide door-to-door anti-polio campaign would start from September 18 in all districts and agencies of the country targeting 37.74million children, an official said on Saturday.

Statement issued by the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations said that the program would target a total of 37.74 million children (18.76 million in Punjab, 8.6 million in Sindh, 5.6 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2.4 million in Balochistan, 1.034 million in FATA, 0.74 million in AJK, 0.234 million in GB and 0.312 million children in Islamabad) by utilizing around 42 million doses of BOPV.

In the core reservoir areas covered through Community-Based Vaccination (CBV) approach, it would be a 5-day campaign and 2-day catch-up while in the mobile team areas, there would be a 3-day campaign and 1-2 day catch-up, said the statement.

A total of 250,000 personnel will strive to achieve the set targets across Pakistan including 23,250 area in-charges, 7,896 UC medical officers, 182,787 mobile, 10,122 fixed and 11,220 transit team members.

Polio Cases have declined from 306 in 2014 to 54 in 2015 and only 20 in 2016. National EOC has urged the entire teams to strive hard for best ever nationwide campaign setting the foundation of wiping out the virus from the last remaining areas.

The National Task Force under the Prime Minister as well as the national and provincial political and religious leadership has also requested all sectors especially the parents to fully facilitate the frontline heroes (Sehat Muhafiz) in this noble cause.

The campaign has been scheduled as 17-23 of September in Quetta, 19-23 Lahore, 16-22 Karachi, while few rescheduling in newly de-notified areas of Khyber, NWA & SWA and selected UCs in Tehsil Rojhan, Rajanpur.