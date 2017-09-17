islamabad - Thirty-year-old Faisal Shah was brought to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) when he experienced severe abdominal pain. After getting emergency treatment, Faisal was referred for complete medical check-up in general Out Door Patient Department (OPD).

While he lay on the stretcher in excruciating pain, Faisal’s brother Murad Shah went to get registration slip to take Faisal to the general surgery doctor.

Attaining inexpensive medical care from PIMS is no easy task for a poor citizen. It is, in fact, a test of patience and endurance.

PIMS, the largest hospital in the region provides low-cost medical care to citizens, but they have to pay the heavy price for his facility by standing in queues for hours.

To avail the low-cost medical care, a patient has to go through several stressful stages, first of which is to get Rs.05 registration slip.

Approximately, 4000 patients visit the OPD at PIMS every day. The OPD has only 06 counters for registration, divided for females, the entitled and the common patients.

But getting the slip is impossible is a long and tedious process. The OPD opens at 09:00am and the patients reach around 07:00am to wait outside the locked doors of the facility.

“I reach early because I don’t want to waste the entire day standing in queue,” said Syeda Fatima who brought her mother for her optical check-up at PIMS.

There are around 18 OPDs including Neurology, General Surgery, Psychology, Urology, Gastrology , ENT and others. There are only 3.5 working hours for morning OPD, from 09:00am to 12:30pm, whereas only two hours on Friday.

The painful expression of those standing in queues is a proof of their miserable conditions.

If one manages to get the registration slip before the end of OPD’s morning hours, he has to wait for his term outside to meet the relevant doctor.

The process again is not as simple, because those who are acquainted with the medical staff push into the the line and receive treatment on priority. This leads to protest by those who have been waiting longer.

However, the staffs quell such protests.

When Murad finally managed to get the registration slip for his brother, it was already 11:00am and the OPD had to close in an hour.

“The poor in this country have no support from any quarter. They are provided the minimum facilities for survival,” Murad said in frustration.

After handing over the registration slip to the staff, both brothers waited for their term.

After half an hour, Faisal was finally examined by the doctor and prescribed four medical tests before continuing his treatment.

The ailing Faisal had to move towards pathology laboratory for the prescribed medical tests.

Once again, he had to wait a queue with dozens of people waiting to register their slips for the prescribed tests.

At this point, Faisal and his brother were so exhausted that they gave up and decided not to wait in another line.

“It is clearly impossible to collect the samples from laboratory today and I cannot see my brother in pain anymore,” said Murad.

They decided to go to a private clinic for further treatment.

“We have no option other than visiting PIMS, because we cannot afford private healthcare, but how much longer can we wait?” he said.

Faisal’s story is not in isolation. Most of the patients visiting PIMS have to go through this arduous procedure.

Getting the prescribed medicine from the hospital pharmacy is another trouble to endure. The queue here is long too.

Subhan Ali told The Nation today it was his third visit to the hospital and he was standing in queue to get medicine for his ailing father who was examined in urology department.

“Sometimes, the prescribed medicines are not available in the pharmacy and I have to purchase them from a medical store outside,” he said.

“I am a labourer, how can I afford healthcare from a private sector?” he cried.