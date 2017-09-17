rawalpindi - Police have arrested a 20-year-old man, who murdered his grand-father to grab his property, police said on Saturday.

The murderer, identified as Sajid Nawaz, son of Liaquat Ali is a matric student in a private school, police added. The deceased, Muhammad Ashraf (60), hailed from Rahbar Colony, RMC, Taxila, police added.

Homicide Investigation Unit and IT experts, under the instructions of SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, managed to trace the killer through his pair of shoes he forgot at the crime scene. The murderer told the police that he went to his grandfather’s house, located in Rahbar Colony, during the night and hit him on the head with the pistol handle. The victim died on the spot and Liaquat fled the scene, police added. The killer confessed during the investigation that he was told he could transfer his grandfather’s property to his name after grandfather’s death. “I killed my grandfather just to grab his land,” the police investigators quoted the accused as saying. Ghulam Munir, the son of the deceased, had lodged a complaint with police in which he said that a man named Tariq knocked on his door at 7 am on Wednesday and informed him that his father’s body was lying in the pool of blood in the courtyard of the house. He rushed to the scene and saw his father’s dead body.

Wah Cantt police have registered a murder case under section 302, police said.

However, on visiting the crime scene, the investigators saw a pair of shoes belonging to Sajid Nawaz which helped to trace him.

The police arrested the killer during a raid and produced him before court. The judge awarded police four days physical remand of the accused. Police are investigating the killer and the weapon he used in the murder.