Islamabad- Islamabad police have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in the killing of Assistant Sub-Inspector of Chakwal Police, a police spokesman said yesterday.

According to details, a team of City Police Chawal had raided a house in ‘Dhok Maliar’ in Jhungi Syedan in the area of Noon police station to arrest a proclaimed offender Imran Akhtar son of Saleem Akhtar. The absconder fired at the police party following which a member of the police team, ASI Akhtar received bullet in his forehead and expired on the spot. Noon police registered a case and started efforts to arrest the absconder. A team headed by SP (Industrial Area) Liaqat Niazi was constituted which raided at various places and finally succeeded in arresting Imran Akhtar. SSP Islamabad has appreciated the performance and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for members of the police team.

Furthermore, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad police has arrested a drug peddler and recovered one kilogram heroin from him. A citizen informed the police about drug peddling activities by a person in ‘Dhok Khokhran’ following which SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani assigned the task to SP (Investigation) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal to ensure arrest of the accused. A police spokesman said a team headed by Inspector Haider Ali raided Dhok Khokhran and nabbed drug peddler, Ilyas alias Ilyasa son of Mir Zaman, a resident of Chungi no 26, Golra Islamabad. Police team also recovered 1.030 kilogram heroin from him. Further investigation is underway.