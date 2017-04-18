Islamabad-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with National University of Modern Languages (NUML) & French Embassy held a cultural festival to promote foreign languages in the area. The students were indulged in different programs mainly Signing and Poem Competition

Cultural Councilor, Embassy of France Andre De Bussy attended the event as Chief Guest. Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr Shahid Siddiqui said on the occasion that the University would fulfill its responsibility to promote foreign languages through academic programmes and social and literary activities. The AIOU, he said, has already reached an arrangement with Chinese government for setting up a Confucius Institute here at its main campus.

as well as at Gawadar in Balochistan to give educational response to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. This aimed at helping the people to learn the Chinese language to have their facilitating role in execution of CPEC’s related projects. The students overwhelmingly excelled in all the competitions and cherished the hard work of institutions.

De Bussy highly appreciated the rich talents of the Pakistani students and their thrust of learning the French Language. He said he was highly impressed by the performance of the students.