Islamabad-Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) City Tour Bus Service will ply in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in May as preparations are in final stages.

Talking to this agency, Managing Director Abdul Ghafoor Monday said PTDC board of directorate meeting would be held in this month in which this agenda would be approved,city tour buses would be ply in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in May.

PTDC had seven city tour buses, among them, one bus almost was ready including its decoration adding: “We are planning to inaugurate this service at Pak-China friendship center”.

He said that artists were busy in designing these buses which would soon provide pick and drop to the tourists to various famous tourists resorts of twin cities including Faisal Mosque, Zoo, Rawal Lake, F-9 park, Lok Virsa, Children Park as well as Ayub Park in Rawalpindi and Taxila Museum on weekends.

He said discounted packages would be offered specially to the students.

He said that City Tour Buses would have all facilities as per International standard.

“If the pilot project gets success, then the number of buses will also be increased by running three to four days a week,” he said.