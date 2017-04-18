Rawalpindi-International Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) conference will be held at Eidgah Sharif here on April 22. Sharing details of arrangements finalized at a meeting held at Eidgah Sharif, Additional Deputy Commissioner Arif Raheem said that fool proof security would be provided to the participants of the conference besides proper parking of vehicles and provision of water.

A large number of ulema, intellectuals, lawyers, journalists, leaders and representatives of various religious and political parties will participate in the conference. Minister of State for Religious Affair Pir Syed Amin-ul-Hasanat Shah will be the chief guest and will deliver a special sermon on the occasion.

He will also lead dua for the country’s progress, prosperity and security as well as unity of the Muslim Ummah.