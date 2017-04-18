Islamabad-Roots Flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad held its Annual High Achiever Ceremony 2017 at the Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad last day. It was all beaming smiles, proud parents and ecstatic students all around at this ground breaking ceremony held with over 1000 students and their parents.

This annual event is held to celebrate and honour the students of Roots Millennium Schools who achieved positions, distinctions, and exceptional grades in IGCSE, O Level, AS & A Level examinations.

Moreover, those students who go beyond the ordinary into the extraordinary and have received acceptances from top renowned universities of the world are commended on this day. This ‘extra’ from the ordinary is what separates a truly brilliant institute from a moderately good one.

The ceremony which aimed to acknowledge and appreciate the outstanding performance of Millennials, started off with the special messages read on behalf of the President & Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan for Chief Executive Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq. Roots Millennium Schools believes in going the extra mile by adding to its tradition of breaking records and making history of all-round academic excellence.

Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, CEO Millennium Roots Schools in his welcome address, appreciated the exceptional hard work of the students. He also acknowledged the support of parents and teachers in students’ success stories.

Millennium Campus had all the reason to celebrate with the high achievers ceremony held at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad. Millennium Schools is the first school in Pakistan to have had the maximum number ofIvy League acceptances on 100% scholarship. Millennials who got accepted at world’s top universities include Iman Malik (Cornel University), Sobha Gadhi (NYU Abu Dhabi), Laiba Usman (Washington and Lee), Laiba Bahrawar (Yale-NUS College), Taha Khurram (Jacobs University), Soha Nisar (Bilkent University), Eisha Atif (University of British Columbia), Ezzah Noor (Whitworth University), Irfad Imtiaz (Harvey Mudd University), Abu Bakr Mian (Norte Dam University), Sharjeel Mumtaz (Vanderbilt University), Hammad Hassan (Richmond University), Urooba Ahmed (Hampshire College), Balaj Saleem (Benington College) Noreena Shams (NYU), Zeeshan Ali (Hult International Business School) Hashir Mehmood (70 acceptances from 16 countries)and many more.

This year Millennium Campus I-9/3 has also bagged an astounding number of over 90 IVY League acceptances from summer schools with 10 students receiving full scholarships for summer programs.

President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan graced this auspicious occasion as a Chief Guest, with Guest of Honour being Ambassador of Portugal Joao Sabido Costa, Ambassador of Tunisia Adel Elarbi, Minister of State &Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Musadiq Malik, Director Education British Council Pakistan and Shanawer Baig Manager, North Pakistan Cambridge International Examination. Also, prominent academic intellectuals, entrepreneurs, senior government officers, community & Political leaders of Pakistan witnessed the celebrations.

Speaking at the event, the President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir was extremely pleased and impressed by the achievements and advancements made by the high achievers of Roots Millennium Schools, Pakistan. He was greatly honored to be a part of this auspicious occasion and spoke profoundly on the importance of promoting education and the perusal of dreams amongst the youth of Pakistan. He praised the hard work and resilient dedication of great institutions such as RMS that strive relentlessly to make these dreams into reality.

Millennium Schools persistently endeavours to acknowledge and honor the brilliance of its students on both a national and international level. At the end of the ceremony rich tributes were paid, cake was cut, shields, medals and certificates were distributed to High Achiever students and award winning teachers. The Chief Guests also gave awards to founding teachers, faculty, Chinese and German language teachers and management staff of Millennium Roots Schools nationwide.