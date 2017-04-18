Rawalpindi-Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja said that encroachments have become a major issue in the city, adding removal of encroachments is the exclusive duty of Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) and not of the police force. He also asked the high-ups of TMAs and traders should cooperation with police in this regard. He also directed the traffic wardens to perform their duty with dedication and commitment.

The RPO expressed these views while addressing Darbar of traffic wardens held at Traffic Headquarters at Race Course here on Monday. The Darbar was attended by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Chaudhry Yousaf Ali Shahid, DSP Headquarters Taimoor Khan, other DSPs, Inspectors and wardens.

The RPO said that responsibility of police is to guard the lives and properties of public and not to clean roads from encroachments. He said that TMAs are made for the purpose and the TMAs and traders should cooperate with police force in this regard.

He said the duty of traffic wardens is toughest than anybody else as they control traffic on roads even during harsh weather conditions. He said police should behave with public politely. He said that he would soon issue order for placement of umbrellas and provision of cool drinking water to wardens. He asked the wardens to control traffic flow to facilitate road users and pedestrians.

The RPO said that use of mobile phones has banned during duty hours and strict action would be taken against wardens who were found involved in talking on mobile phones on roads. Earlier, the RPO was presented a guard of honour by a smart contingent of police. He visited different parts of traffic office and interacted with traffic wardens. The CTO also briefed the RPO about steps being taken by traffic police to end traffic congestion in the city.