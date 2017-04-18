Rawalpindi-The law enforcement agencies have arrested three persons on charges of keeping narcotics and illegal weapons during a search operation in Dhoke Khaba in precinct of Police Station Waris Khan, sources informed on Monday.

The LEAs also recovered arms and ammunition, narcotics, liquor and telephone sets being used for match fixing by the bookies, they said. The detainees were shifted to police station for further investigation, sources said.

According to sources, police, Rangers, Pakistan Army and personnel of other intelligence agencies, under Operation Raddul Fassad, carried out search operation in Dhoke Khaba (controlled by PS Waris Khan) and checked 225 houses and 35 shops besides grilling a large numbers of people. The LEAs held three people for keeping illegal weapons and narcotics and moved them to police station where cases were registered against them, they said.

The LEAs also recovered 4 pistols of 30 bore with 6 magazines and 75 bullets, 10 cartridges of 12 bore rifle, 80 litre pack bottles of liquor, 23 tins of alcohol, 69 tins of bear, 10 V Wireless phones, 1 laptop, 2 internet Wingles, cash Rs95000 and 2500 grams of Charas from their possession.

SP Rawal Division Behram Khan, in a separate move, suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Ratta Amral for poor performance.

According to details, SP showed SHO the door for not taking effective action against drug peddlers in his precinct.

Meanwhile, fire broke out in third floor of a house located in Ward 6 of PP-9 while reducing the house-holds into ashes. However, no causality or injury was reported. Rescue 1122 fire fighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire.