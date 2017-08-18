NUST takes lead in production of cardiac stents

Islamabad: National University of Science & Technology (NUST) has taken the initiative for the production of cardiac stents in the country, an official said on Thursday.

The Medical Devices Development Centre (MDDC) headed by Dr Murtaza Najabat Ali, a Biomedical Engineer at NUST School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, proposed the idea of production of cardiac stents (both bare-metal and drug-eluted stents). MDDC is being funded by Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).

In addition to this NUST – MDDC is also planning to establish industry - academic linkage in the medical device field, a sector which has been non-existent in Pakistan, said the official. NUST – MDDC also intends to engage in serial production and commercialization of both products to meet requirement of cost effective and affordable angioplasty kits for the general public at affordable rates, said official.

The official said that approximately 450 units of the indigenously developed savior (bare-metal) stents have been successfully implanted in patients till date at Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) and Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) at almost one sixth the price of imported stents available in the market. “We need to harness this resource to develop new devices, medical implants and most importantly the industrial systems, which we have to import at exorbitant cost,” said official. –Staff Reporter

ANF nabs 24 smugglers in various raids

RAWALPINDI: The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has carried out 20 raids against drug mafia in various parts of the country, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and recovered huge quantity of narcotics along with arrest of 24 smugglers, informed ANF Headquarters spokesperson on Thursday. “The force also impounded 6 vehicles being used by drug smugglers for transportation of narcotics from one place to other,” he said. The worth of 85 kg of seized drugs is said to be Rs 223 million in the international market.

The seized drugs comprised of 28.3 kg heroin, 50 kg Hashish, 2.42 kg Amphetamine, 2 kg Methamphetamine and 2.02 kg Opium, he said. He added that separate cases have been registered against the drug smugglers with ANF Police Stations while further investigation was on.–Staff Reporter

Under-age general councillor disqualified

RAWALPINDI: Election Commissioner has disqualified a general councillor of a union council in Murree for being under age. According to media reports, Election Commissioner has disqualified Yasir Mehmood general councillor of union council Gehl, Murree being under age and has decaled this seat vacant.

Asad Abbasi advocate was of the view that age limit for contesting election on the seat of general councillor has been announced as 25 years while Yasir Mehmood is only 23 years old.–Online

Crackdown against quacks in the offing

RAWALPINDI: Decision has been taken to launch crackdown against quacks in Rawalpindi division.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi division taking serious notice of day-to-day increasing complaints against quacks has issued directives to assistant commissioners and officers of health department in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal to launch grand operation against those who are playing with the health of people.

The commissioner directed that the clinics of the fake hakims and quacks be sealed, cases be registered against quacks and they be arrested and handed over to police.

Sources said that grand operation will start within 3 to 4 days and all preparations have been made in this regard. –Online

Man dies in road accident

ISLAMABAD: A man was killed in road accident in Islamabad here on Thursday. According to media reports, Abdul Hameed, resident of Tehsil Gujar Khan was going towards his home on motorcycle and was hit by a speedy land cruiser near GT road World Trade Centre.

Victims’ father-in-law said that he had lodged a complaint in Sihala police station about the incident but police are not cooperating with him in further proceeding in the case. Victim was a security guard in a private company and was the lone bread-earner of his family.–Online

Boy electrocuted to death

Rawalpindi: An 11-year-old boy has been electrocuted to death within airport police jurisdiction.

According to police, Muhammad Afzal, resident of Gareeb Abad touched a live wire while removing a kite from electric pole and was critically injured. Victim was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to injuries .–Online