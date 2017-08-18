Islamabad - The issue of increase in the fee structure of private medical colleges on Thursday led to a clash amongst parliamentarians (MPs) in the Senate Standing Committee of National Health Services (NHS), women MPs including the minister condemned the use of un-parliamentary language by the chair.

The meeting was divided on the issue of increasing the fee of private medical colleges. Federal Minister of National Health and Services, Saira Afzal Tarar, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq and government officials advocated for increasing the fee in private medical colleges.

On the other side, Senators including Chairman Committee Sajjad Hussain Turi, Attique Sheikh, Ashok Kumar, Kulsoom Parveen were not convinced with the argument of the government side.

The argument between minister and the chairman boiled the situation and the chairman losing his temper used an uncultivated word ‘takleef’ (problem) twice opposing the minister’s version on the issue. The minister condemned the use of word and threatened to boycott the standing committee meetings in future.

Meanwhile, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq also resisted on the chair’s language and sought apology for it. However, her objection was also not entertained. Senator Dr Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi later intervened in the situation and normalised the environment declaring it the difference of dialect in provincial languages.

However, it was not an easy day for the committee, as Senator Kalsoom Parveen raised objection and tried to walk out from the meeting for not giving the chance by the chair to speak on the issue.

Senator Ashok Kumar and Attique Sheikh requested her not to leave and convinced her to remain in the meeting.

Federal Minister Saira Afzal Tarar told the meeting that ministry will negotiate with private medical colleges and try to reach an acceptable solution; she said the colleges earn extra profit because of loopholes in the policy.

“The reality based decision of setting the fees of private medical institutions will help in closing the backdoors for the profiteers,” she said.

She said that private education and specifically medical education in all over the world is very expensive. She said the high standard private medical institutions are charging handsome fee and providing high quality education. The minister also said public sector medical colleges spent millions above than private institutions on their students.

Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM&DC) official informed the committee that private medical colleges are increasing the fee following the Supreme Court (SC) decision in 2009. Senator Ashok Kumar remarked that private medical colleges are earning millions of profit and never went in los but comparatively providing low standard education.

Senator Kulsoom Parveen said that government after talks with private medical colleges should bring proposal before the standing committee for the approval.

“It is responsibility of the state to provide quality education and health to citizens and the committee will see what is in the best interest of students,” she said. The chairman recommended PMDC to verify the profit, loss and need of fee increasing of private medical institutions by checking the expenditures of two private medical institutions including Shifa Medical International and Ripha Medical International.

On another agenda item on National TB Control program the official Dr Nasir Mehmood informed the committee there are around 510,000 registered patients of the disease in the country and 155 machines for its diagnoses. He said that in next year number of machines will be raised to 312.

He also said that more than 50 per cent patients are from Punjab, Sindh following with 23 per cent, KP with 13 per cent and Balochistan with 1 per cent.

The committee was also briefed about the appointment of In-charge HOTA. The officials informed that the position is currently vacant as the previously appointed in-charge had resigned due to his inability to prove himself innocent against the allegations against him.

The post has been re-advertised in July but only five applications were received. All the five applicants do not fulfil the required criteria.

The chairman Committee said that the post be re-advertised or other appropriate measures be taken to fill the post with an eligible person. The meeting was attended among others by Senators Hamza, Dr Ashok Kumar, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Kalsoom Perveen, Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shiekh, Dr Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, Khalida Parveen and Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations Saira Afzal Tarar.