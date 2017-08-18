Rawalpindi - Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has predicted big changes in the country’s political scenario within the next four months, according to his close aides.

However, the maverick politician, who is currently at odds with his party’s senior leadership, stopped short of giving details about the exact nature of these changes. Nisar made the prediction during an informal meeting with a group of chairpersons of union councils of NA-52 at the residence of Raja Tariq at Ranyal last Saturday. He was there to offer condolence on the demise of the brother of Mr. Tariq.

Deputy Attorney General Raja Faisal, Chairman UC Girja Raja Altaf Qadir, Chairman UC Ranyal Raja Sajid Mehmood, Vice Chairman Raja Gulnawaz, Chairman UC Mohri Babar Bhatti Advocate, Chairman UC Lakhan Raja Faisal Iqbal, Ex-Nazim and Naib Nazim Fazal Karim and Raja Ishrat attended the condolence meeting. Babar Bhatti Advocate, the Chairman UC Mohri, who was present at the occasion, said the former interior minister urged party workers to forge unity as the country was passing through a critical phase following the ouster of Nawaz Sharif.

“We all have to protect our party from destruction as several quarters and opponents are hatching conspiracies to cause cracks among the leadership and the workers of PML-N,” Babar quoted Nisar as saying. Nisar told the party men that he refused to become part of new cabinet despite the insistence of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

“PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met me and asked for taking the portfolio of Interior Ministry, but I denied his request thinking that my party needs me more,” Babar quoted the former minister as saying.

Nisar told party officials that he would soon convene a meeting of party workers and chairpersons in Punjab House to chalk out future line of action. He said the former minister has increased his interaction and meetings with local officials in his constituency to mobilize the party workers in preparation for the 2018 general elections.