RAWALPINDI - Punjab Home Department has directed all the district governments for imposing complete ban on outlawed organisations or social workers/departments to collect hides/skins of sacrificial animal in the city. However, the charity organisations interested to undertake collection of skins/hides will have to apply to Deputy Commissioner (DC) with an undertaking that they do not belong to any banned organization, informed a spokesperson of district government on Thursday.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 18-Aug-2017 here.
Outlaw outfits banned from collecting hides
TODAY'S POPULAR
comments powered by Disqus