Islamabad - Over 30 officers of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) are facing termination from service for their failure to submit educational certificates to the administration, it has been learnt.

According to the sources, the administration is going to give an opportunity of personal hearing to over three dozen officers before initiating process for their termination from service.

Those who had failed to submit their attested degrees before the degree verification committee were earlier issued final show-cause notice and their salary were also stopped.

The civic body had initiated the process of degree verification in 2011 after reports of hiring some employees on bogus educational certificates. The three member committee comprising of Director General Administration, Director General HRD and Secretary to the CDA Board was constituted in line with the directions of Chairman CDA to monitor the process of degree verification.

According to officials, the authority has received and verified around 11,000 degrees of officials and officers while over three dozen have still not submitted their documents. After personal hearing, and if they still failed to submit degrees, their cases will be moved for disciplinary action to the Human Resource Directorate (HRD) under the prevailing service rules.

Earlier in June 2017, CDA had stopped salaries of 61 officers who had failed to submit their verified degrees in Degree Verification Cell within the stipulated time. The subject officers have been working in Capital Hospital, Audit Directorate, Revenue Directorate, Law Directorate, Environment Wing, Architecture Directorate, Estate Affectee Section, DMA, Pension Section, Accounts Section, Water Distribution, Sewerage Division, Bari Imam Complex and Parliament Lodges.

In February, 2017, the CDA issued an order for registration of FIRs against five officials of the authority who submitted fake educational documents. The FIRs were lodged against Senior Assistant Design Wing, Qaiser Naseer, Cleaner Francis Shehzad, Sub-assistant, Zuriat Waseem, Security Guard, Akash Masih and Naib Qasid Zainul Abideen. The CDA employs more than 15,000 persons out of which some 2,000 work in grade 16 or above.