Islamabad - Around 1303 posts are lying vacant in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police at a time when the country is fighting terrorism.

According to details, total sanctioned strength of the force at present is 12,014 and present strength is 10,711 thus reflecting a shortage of 1303 officials. These details were shared by Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan with upper house of the parliament in a written reply to a question by Senator Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi.

The departments or sections of ICT police which have shortage of staff at present included the police stations as Golra, Lohi Bher, Khanna, Karachi Company, Noon, Shams Colony, Ramana, Shahzad Town, Koral and Nilore. Prosecution Branch, Research & Development Branch of the ICT police are also facing shortage of staff.

According to details, the vacant posts include two of DIGs, two AIGs, one SP, seven DSPs, two ASPs, 17 inspectors, 85 sub-inspectors, 12 prosecuting sub-inspectors, 208 ASIs, 328 Head constables, 523 constables, and two trainers/supervisors. The shortage viz-a-viz police personnel stand at 1189. On the other hand, the ministerial staff was also facing a shortage of 114 which include one senior data base administrator, one network administrator, one software engineer, one help desk assistant, two data entry specialists, one programmer, one private secretary, two office superintendents, three assistant private secretaries, one data processing assistant, 8 assistants, 14 steno-typists, 6 data entry operators, 10 UDCs, 1 LDC, 17 naib qasids, 44 followers.

The minister told the house that creation of new posts in ICT police is under process in consultation with the finance division. The minister told the house that NOC for recruitment against 309 vacant posts has been obtained from establishment division and the recruitment is underway. The case of NOC for the remaining posts will be taken up with the establishment division on receipt from ICT administration/ICT police shortly, he replied.