Islamabad - Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) has promoted 13 female assistant professors to the post of associate professors (AP) on Friday.

As per notification available with The Nation, female academicians have been given the promotion from BS-18 to BS-19.

The promoted associate professors have also been adjusted in the colleges where the relevant positions were vacant, notification states.

Out of 13 APs, 11 have been assigned the positions in the same colleges they were serving while two have also been ordered to perform temporary duty in other colleges also. Ten APs have been posted against vacant posts with effect of January 17, 2017.

Names of the assistant professors promoted to the position of APs included Dr Rumana Shah (IMCG F-7/2), Dr Sadia Rashid (IMCG G-10/4), Rubina Mughal (IMCG F-74), Tasneem Raees (IMCG F-7/4).

Samina Naqvi (IMCG G-10/4), Mussarrat Naseer (IMCG F-7/2), Farzana Javed (IMCG F-7/4), Fatima Parveen (IMCG G-10/4), Naheed Akhtar (IMCG F-7/4), Adeela Rashid (IMCG F-7/2) Birjees Anwar (IMCG G-10/4), Nabeela Rehman (IMCG F-7/2) and Samina Batool Malik (IMCG F-7/2). Barjees Anwar has been posted against vacant post w.e.f 14-02-2017, Nabila Rehman w.e.f 18-02-2017 and Samina Batool Malik w.e.f 25-03-2017.