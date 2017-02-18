Islamabad - The law-enforcers in the capital city of Islamabad are on their toes after terrorists went on rampage in parts of the country.

The killing spree extended up to Quetta, Lahore, Peshawar and Sehwan Sharif Sindh in just a week time and caused massive loss of life to both civilians and law-enforcers themselves.

Scores of innocent persons were targeted by the terrorists, which also prompted the law-enforcers to go vigilant. Special security arrangements were in place around mosques and imambargahs on the occasion of Friday prayers.

National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) had, on February 16, 2017 also warned the administration of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to keep an eye on the terrorists, as they have reports that some suicide bomber may hit somewhere in the twin cities.

“It is directed that all vital installations including important buildings, hospitals and schools may be kept under strict vigilance. Extreme vigilance and heightened security measures are suggested to avoid any untoward incident,” the letter written to the administrations said.

According to the contents of the letter, some unknown terrorists have prepared a suicide bomber namely Osama, son of Ali Muhammad, most probably for suicide bombing in Rawalpindi/Islamabad.

“Reportedly, Osama and his brother had been studying in Peshawar and an individual named Ghazali (probably in Quetta) is one of the planners of the attack,” it read.

Additional police force has been deputed at public places, bus stands, hospitals and shrines in plain clothes as well. Security has also been beefed up at the district courts of the capital. The security personnel frisked each and every visitor at the entrance of the court premises on Friday to avert the possibility of some terrorist entering the premises.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) on Friday conducted visit of various important locations in the city to review security arrangements there and directed the concerned to further enhance it to combat any challenge. He conducted the visits keeping in view the recent incidents of terrorism in the country and directed to put security on high alert.

He himself checked security measures at Red Zone, mosques, imambargahs and directed all police officials to maintain effective security measures there. He reviewed the security measures at F-8 Katchery, public and private buildings, Diplomatic Enclave, worship places, shrines including Bari Imam, educational institutions, media houses and National Press Club. The SSP directed all zonal officers to check the security arrangements themselves in their respective areas. The SSP directed all police officials to conduct joint patrolling with personnel of rangers and ensure strict checking at entry as well as exit points of the city.

He said it is the prime responsibility of every police official to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

Furthermore, Islamabad police along with Pakistan Rangers and other security agencies conducted search operation in various areas of Bhara Kahu police station and arrested 42 suspects including 10 Afghan nationals besides recovery of weapons from them. The operation was conducted in areas of Dhok Nai Abadi, Ahmed Town, Athal, Kalma Chowk, Dhok Jilani, Nain Sukh and Dhok Mohri.

Security of soft targets beefed up

Federal capital hospitals and educational institutions on Friday remained on high alert following the order, issued regarding security threat to the soft targets.

Security measures at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) were seen strict with extra deployment of security guards and checking of vehicles in the hospital.

Talking to The Nation, an official, who attended the security meeting regarding hospitals, said that administration was directed to enhance the security measures and to remain in contact with security forces.

According to source, meeting was attended by all head of departments of PIMS, Rangers officials, district administration and police officials.

“Hospital emergency and OPDs were declared as soft targets which could come under attack,” official said.

Hospital official also informed The Nation that leaves of staff have also been cancelled to meet any untoward situation.

“Surgery, Emergency and burn centre have been directed to remain standby today,” official said.

Confirming the extra security measures taken in hospitals, the official said that monitoring of private vehicles at entry and exit points has been elevated.

“It is also being ensured that CCTV cameras and walkthrough gates are completely functional while private security guards have been asked to remain alert,” official said.

Similarly, security measures were also taken at Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital (FGPS) and Capital hospital.

Meanwhile, The Nation observed extra movement of rangers mobile in government hospitals.

According to the notification issued by National Counter Terrorism Authority (NCTA) the threat alert regarding terrorist activities in the city was declared.

The letter states, “All vital installations including important buildings, hospitals and schools may be kept under strict vigilance.”

Similarly the educational institutes and specially private schools were put on high alert with additional security measures taken by school management and city administration.

Official at Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) informed The Nation that city administration has arranged security vigilance of educational institutes following the threat.

“It was conveyed to remain high alert till Friday prayers and all educational institutes were asked to immediately contact on emergency numbers in case of unpleasant situation,” official said.

The Nation also observed strict security monitoring outside churches of the federal capital.

Meanwhile, a high official of city administration who was on visit of security check at sector F-8 confirmed that hospitals and educational institutes have been asked to remain on high alert with extra security monitoring.

“They are soft targets so administration is more concerned about them and continuously visiting all sites to check special security measures,” he said.

He also said that other than hospitals and schools, surveillance has been increased on other threat points which included major shopping malls of the city.

Meanwhile, a highly informed source also informed The Nation that special message was circulated for the lower courts judiciary for safety measures.

“Civil and session judges were asked to avoid using government vehicles and ensure the availability of gunmen along with them,” said source.

Similarly, the bar association was also directed by city administration to avoid unnecessary gatherings.

“City administration along with security measures doesn’t want to create any chaos in public so observing the security silently,” administration official said.

